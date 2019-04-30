×
Rolling Stone
Watch Mac DeMarco Perform the Very Chill ‘All of Our Yesterdays’ on ‘Fallon’

New album ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’ out May 10th

Mac DeMarco took to the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to perform the song “All of Our Yesterdays,” from the upcoming album Here Comes the Cowboy.

The indie rock track follows DeMarco’s signature mellow style, but he injected the late-night performance with a warm, wistful stage presence that brought the song to life. “The phrase ‘all of our yesterdays’ comes from the play Macbeth,” DeMarco previously said in a statement. “Also I think there’s a Star Trek episode from 1969 with the same title; very cool.” Toward the end of the Fallon performance, DeMarco strapped on a guitar and jammed out in a solo, to roaring cheers from the Tonight Show audience.

DeMarco announced Here Comes the Cowboy, his follow-up to 2017’s This Old Dog, in January, along with a North American tour through October. He recently spoke with Pitchfork for a story in which he defended the similarities between the name of his album and that of Mitski’s critically-acclaimed 2018 record, Be the Cowboy, both of which feature a song called “Nobody.”

It’s ridiculous. It’s just music. Mitski’s song and my song sound eons different,” said DeMarco. “Most of the people talking about it didn’t even listen to my song. With music today, [it seems] a lot of it isn’t about music.” 

Here Comes the Cowboy is out May 10th.

Rolling Stone
