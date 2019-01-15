Mac DeMarco Reveals New Album, Tour in 2019

Mac DeMarco will release a new album this year, as well as hitting the road for shows across North America this spring, summer and fall. The laid-back Canadian strummer’s first LP since 2017’s This Old Dog will also be the first release on the imprint he founded last year, the aptly named Mac’s Record Label.

DeMarco’s new tour dates begin on the West Coast in May, after he plays Coachella; after hopping over to Europe for a few dates in June and July, he’ll return for two more months of North American shows, from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell on August 6th to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 6th.

Details on the album remain scarce, but a press release promises more information soon. In an interview with NPR last year, DeMarco suggested that he was getting more comfortable with writing songs about serious subjects: “If a time comes or, like, you know, something where I need to be frank or be honest or be, you know, earnest or whatever, I’m capable of doing it,” he reportedly said. “I’m a human being, you know. But I think that goofy gets a lot more click-bait than earnest.”

Mac DeMarco 2019 Tour Dates

Sat. April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Sat. April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Tue. May 7 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage

Fri. May 10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat. May 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Sun. May 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Wed. May 15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

Thu. May 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Sat. May 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon. May 20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Tue. May 21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

Wed. May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn

Thu. May 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sat. June 1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Sun. June 2 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Sun. June 16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Sun. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Fri. July 12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

Tue. Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

Fri. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sat. Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

Sun. Sept. 22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Tue. Sept. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

Thu. Sept. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Fri. Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sat. Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Oct. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Wed. Oct. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Sun. Oct. 6 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre