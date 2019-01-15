Mac DeMarco Reveals New Album, Tour in 2019

Mac DeMarco will release a new album this year, as well as hitting the road for shows across North America this spring, summer and fall. The laid-back Canadian strummer’s first LP since 2017’s This Old Dog will also be the first release on the imprint he founded last year, the aptly named Mac’s Record Label.
DeMarco’s new tour dates begin on the West Coast in May, after he plays Coachella; after hopping over to Europe for a few dates in June and July, he’ll return for two more months of North American shows, from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell on August 6th to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 6th.
Details on the album remain scarce, but a press release promises more information soon. In an interview with NPR last year, DeMarco suggested that he was getting more comfortable with writing songs about serious subjects: “If a time comes or, like, you know, something where I need to be frank or be honest or be, you know, earnest or whatever, I’m capable of doing it,” he reportedly said. “I’m a human being, you know. But I think that goofy gets a lot more click-bait than earnest.”
Mac DeMarco 2019 Tour Dates
Sat. April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
Sat. April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
Tue. May 7 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage
Fri. May 10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sat. May 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Sun. May 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Wed. May 15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino
Thu. May 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Sat. May 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Mon. May 20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Tue. May 21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort
Wed. May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn
Thu. May 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sat. June 1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
Sun. June 2 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
Sun. June 16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
Sun. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
Fri. July 12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
Tue. Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
Fri. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sat. Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)
Sun. Sept. 22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Tue. Sept. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
Thu. Sept. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Fri. Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Sat. Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Tue. Oct. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Wed. Oct. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Sun. Oct. 6 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
