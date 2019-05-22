Mabel Makes U.S. Television Debut With ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ on ‘Fallon’

Spanish-English singer Mabel made her U.S. television debut on Tuesday night, performing her single “Don’t Call Me Up” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She and a quartet of backing dancers performed the kiss-off track on a sparse stage, letting the lyrics and song’s message take the forefront.

“When I’m underneath the bright lights/When I’m tryna have a good time/’Cause I’m good now you ain’t mine/Now, now, now, now, don’t call me up,” she sang, letting the spotlights prove her point.

“Don’t Call Me Up,” previously featured on Mabel’s debut mixtape Ivy to Roses, will appear on her upcoming debut album High Expectations, out August 2nd. In an April interview with Billboard, she spoke about growing up in a musical family (her mother is Swedish singer Neneh Cherry, and her father is British producer Cameron McVey, who’s worked with Massive Attack and Portishead), as well as learning to blend her mixed roots in her own work.

“I think it was just about being really proud of my heritage,” she said. “Like when the Afrobeats fell into place for me, that’s a massive part of who I am. They made the record that launched my career back home, [U.K. top ten hit] ‘Finders Keepers,’ and I was kind of afraid of my identity before… I think from being a teenager up until about sort of now has all just been about figuring it out, and just learning to be really proud.”