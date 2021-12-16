M83 Revisits ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’ Superhero Video Trilogy With Dramatic New Prequel

M83 offers up a new prequel to his trilogy of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming music videos, with a fresh clip for “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea,” which arrives in celebration of the 2011 album’s 10th anniversary.

The original trilogy comprised the clips for “Midnight City,” “Reunion” and “Wait,” which together told the story of a group of children with supernatural abilities trying to outrun those that want to capture and study them. The new “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea” clip, directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, offers up an origin story for one of those kids, pairing M83’s characteristically cinematic soundscape with an origin tale of a baby born right after he helps his parents survive what should’ve been a deadly car crash.

In a statement, Barin and Duobiago said, “The idea was to show the literal birth of a superhero. We wanted to place this story in a realistic and universal setting. We think that the panic created by this magnificent moment speaks to everyone. We also wanted to pay homage to the mothers who are too often absent from the mythology of superheroes. And finally, to go beyond the codes of the genre to carry a symbolic message of hope where future generations would come to save us from a dark fate.”

Along with releasing the “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea” video, M83 also announced a special 10th anniversary reissue of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming on transparent orange. It’s available to pre-order now and will arrive April 15, 2022.

M83’s most recent album, DSVII was released in 2019.