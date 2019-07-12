×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Hear Justin Bieber Hop on Super-Fan Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

M83 Detail New Album ‘DSVII’

Sequel to 2007’s ambient LP, Digital Shades Vol. 1, is inspired by video game music

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthony Gonzalez of M83 performs at the 2016 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif2016 Almost Acoustic Christmas - Day 1, Inglewood, USA

M83 have announced new album 'DSVII.'

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

M83 have announced a new album, DSVII. The sequel to 2007’s ambient album, Digital Shades Vol. 1, the new LP will be released on September 20th via Mute and is available for pre-order.

The album, which follows 2016’s Junk, is primarily influenced by video game music. “It felt so refreshing to play all of these old school games again,” frontman Anthony Gonzalez wrote on the band’s website. “There is something so naïve and touching about them. It’s simple and imperfect. And this is exactly what I tried to achieve with Digital Shades Vol. 2.”

He lists a number of references for the album, including work by Brian Eno, Mort Garson, Suzanne Ciani and John Carpenter, alongside video scores, such as Final Fantasy (Nobuo Uematsu), Dragon Quest (Koichi Sugiyami) and The Legend of Zelda (Koji Kondo).

DSVII was recorded exclusively using analog as well as vintage equipment at Gonzalez’s studio as well as at Justin Meldal-Johnsen’s studio in Glendale, California.

DSVII Track List

1. “Hell Riders”
2. “A Bit of Sweetness”
3. “Goodbye Captain Lee”
4. “Colonies”
5. “Meet the Friends”
6. “Feelings”
7. “A Word of Wisdom”
8. “Lune De Fiel”
9. “Jeux D’Enfants
10. “A Taste of the Dusk”
11. “Lunar Son”
12. “Oh Yes You’re There, Everyday”
13. “Mirage”
14. “Taifun Glory”
15. “Temple of Sorrow”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad