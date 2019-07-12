M83 Detail New Album ‘DSVII’

M83 have announced a new album, DSVII. The sequel to 2007’s ambient album, Digital Shades Vol. 1, the new LP will be released on September 20th via Mute and is available for pre-order.

The album, which follows 2016’s Junk, is primarily influenced by video game music. “It felt so refreshing to play all of these old school games again,” frontman Anthony Gonzalez wrote on the band’s website. “There is something so naïve and touching about them. It’s simple and imperfect. And this is exactly what I tried to achieve with Digital Shades Vol. 2.”

He lists a number of references for the album, including work by Brian Eno, Mort Garson, Suzanne Ciani and John Carpenter, alongside video scores, such as Final Fantasy (Nobuo Uematsu), Dragon Quest (Koichi Sugiyami) and The Legend of Zelda (Koji Kondo).

DSVII was recorded exclusively using analog as well as vintage equipment at Gonzalez’s studio as well as at Justin Meldal-Johnsen’s studio in Glendale, California.

DSVII Track List

1. “Hell Riders”

2. “A Bit of Sweetness”

3. “Goodbye Captain Lee”

4. “Colonies”

5. “Meet the Friends”

6. “Feelings”

7. “A Word of Wisdom”

8. “Lune De Fiel”

9. “Jeux D’Enfants

10. “A Taste of the Dusk”

11. “Lunar Son”

12. “Oh Yes You’re There, Everyday”

13. “Mirage”

14. “Taifun Glory”

15. “Temple of Sorrow”