 Lyta and Davido’s ‘Monalisa’ Should Be Afrobeats’ Next Radio Hit – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Children of Rap: C.J. Wallace on Honoring His Dad Biggie's Legacy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lyta and Davido’s ‘Monalisa’ Should Be Afrobeats’ Next Radio Hit

After breaking out Stateside with “Fall,” Davido co-signs a rising talent

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

The young Nigerian singer Lyta enlisted Davido to add a gritty guest verse to his feathery single “Monalisa.”

“Monalisa” is just the third single from Lyta to appear on Spotify. The original, released in July, is a handsome contradiction, with fierce expressions of yearning — “You get my number I go wait for your call/And if you no call I go wait for your door” — set to a beat so breezy it’s barely there.

If Lyta was in danger of floating away on his own, Davido’s arrival ensures that “Monalisa” remains tethered to earth. His guest verse is full of raspy promises of affection and slathered with harmonies.

It’s been a busy year for Davido, whose springy single “Fall” became a Top 20 radio hit in the U.S. earlier this year. After “Fall” became a success, radio programmers gave Afro B’s “Drogba (Joanna)” a try, and that became a success in its own right. The latest afrobeats-dusted single to perform well on the airwaves is “Love Riddim,” from Rotimi, an American singer of Nigerian descent.

As afrobeats has proved its commercial viability in North and South America, artists as big as Beyoncé, J Balvin, and Swae Lee have paid tribute to the genre.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.