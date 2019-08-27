Watch a New Lyric Video for Oasis’ Classic ‘Fade Away’

Oasis have released a brand new lyric video for their song “Fade Away” to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the band’s seminal debut album Definitely Maybe. The vintage-looking lyric video revives the track and gives it a new visual edge, which evokes old newspaper print.

To mark the anniversary of the album on August 29th, Oasis will reissue Definitely Maybe in two limited edition vinyl formats, a picture disc via the band’s online store and a silver colored LP available at retail from August 30th. The picture disc format is available for preorder via the band’s web store.

Originally released on August 29th, 1994, Definitely Maybe was the fastest-ever selling debut album in the U.K. at the time. It has since gone seven times platinum in the U.K. and sold over five million copies worldwide. The album’s tracks has been remastered for the 25th anniversary releases and the band has been re-releasing several songs leading up to its release.

Despite the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band has no plans to reunite. Noel Gallagher recently responded to a question from late night host Seth Meyers about a possible Oasis reunion with the confirmation, “I sincerely hope not.”