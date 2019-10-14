Watch New Lyric Video for Freddie Mercury’s Debut Solo Single ‘Love Kills’

Hollywood Records has released a new lyric video for Freddie Mercury’s 1984 track “Love Kills,” the singer’s first-ever solo single. The track features an enhanced audio mix and comes off the recently-released Freddie Mercury Never Boring box set. The lyric video, animated by Justin Moon, was inspired by Studio 54 and ’80s disco.

The song originally appeared on the soundtrack of music producer Giorgio Moroder’s restored version of 1927 silent film Metropolis. The track hit the charts, landing at No. 10 in the U.K., but was also nominated for a Razzie award for “Worst Original Song” (it didn’t win). Although it was released as a solo single, the song features all four members of Queen.

The Never Boring box set collects a specially-curated selection of Freddie Mercury’s music, visuals and written and spoken words. It was compiled and produced by Queen’s longtime sound team Justin Shirley-Smith, Kris Fredriksson and Joshua J Macrae, who also co-produced the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack. The release includes three CDs with 32 tracks, a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 13 promo videos and interview, a 120-page 10”x10” hardback book full photos, and an introduction from Rami Malek, who played Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. It also includes a 12-track compilation of Mercury’s solo efforts, including “Love Kills,” “Barcelona” and “Mr. Bad Guy.” The box set is available to purchase now on CD and will be released on vinyl October 25th.