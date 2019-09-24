 Lynyrd Skynyrd to Screen ‘Farewell Tour’ Concert Film in Theaters – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Allison Moorer Announces Combined Music and Book Tour for 'Blood' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan Theatrical Screening of ‘Farewell Tour’ Concert Film

One-night-only November event documents Southern rock band’s 2018 hometown stadium show in Jacksonville, Florida

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Matejka, Rickey Medlocke, Gary Rossington and Keith ChristopherLynyrd Skynyrd in concert, Atlanta, USA - 14 Sep 2019Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd will document the hometown date from their "farewell tour" with an upcoming, one-night-only concert film screening.

Rick Diamond/Shutterstock

Lynyrd Skynyrd will document the hometown date from their “farewell tour” with a one-night-only concert film screening on November 7th. Shaun Silva directed the project, which includes band interviews and footage from the Southern rock act’s 2018 show at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fathom Events will bring the event to theaters across the U.S. at 7 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available starting Friday, October 4th at the company’s website and participating box offices. (A full list of screening locations will be available the same day.)

“We can’t wait to share this amazing night and performance with the Skynyrd Nation, especially those that weren’t able to be there that evening,” Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist-founder Gary Rossington said in a statement. “The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget.”

The film chronicles the band’s show on September 2nd, 2018, months into the North American leg of their “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.” Though they initially billed that gig as the jaunt’s final stop, they’ve since extended the trek through fall 2019.

The band recently postponed two shows to accommodate Rossington’s recovery from a heart procedure. Their latest U.S. run continues September 27th in Jackson, Mississippi and wraps October 19th in Wheatland, California.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.