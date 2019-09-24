Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan Theatrical Screening of ‘Farewell Tour’ Concert Film

Lynyrd Skynyrd will document the hometown date from their “farewell tour” with a one-night-only concert film screening on November 7th. Shaun Silva directed the project, which includes band interviews and footage from the Southern rock act’s 2018 show at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fathom Events will bring the event to theaters across the U.S. at 7 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available starting Friday, October 4th at the company’s website and participating box offices. (A full list of screening locations will be available the same day.)

“We can’t wait to share this amazing night and performance with the Skynyrd Nation, especially those that weren’t able to be there that evening,” Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist-founder Gary Rossington said in a statement. “The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget.”

The film chronicles the band’s show on September 2nd, 2018, months into the North American leg of their “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.” Though they initially billed that gig as the jaunt’s final stop, they’ve since extended the trek through fall 2019.

The band recently postponed two shows to accommodate Rossington’s recovery from a heart procedure. Their latest U.S. run continues September 27th in Jackson, Mississippi and wraps October 19th in Wheatland, California.