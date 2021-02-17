 Lynyrd Skynyrd Prep 'Live at Knebworth '76' LP, DVD Set - Rolling Stone

Lynyrd Skynyrd Prep ‘Live at Knebworth ’76’ DVD/LP Set

Classic performance features the band’s triple-guitar lineup of Gary Rossington, Steve Gaines, and Allen Collins

Angie Martoccio

Lynyrd Skynyrd will revisit a classic Seventies performance with the release of a new DVD, CD, and LP set. Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live at Knebworth ‘76 arrives April 9th.

The concert was recorded at the long-running Knebworth, England, festival on August 21st, 1976, with a classic Skynyrd lineup of singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarists Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, and Steve Gaines, bassist Leon Wilkeson, drummer Artimus Pyle, keyboardist Billy Powell, and backing vocalists the Honkettes. Van Zant and Gaines would be among those who died in the band’s tragic plane crash a year later.

The setlist includes songs like “Whiskey Rock-A-Roller” and “Searching,” as well as the Skynyrd staples “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.” The performance will be released via multiple formats, including an audio release on CD and LP and a video component on DVD and Blu-ray. Some of the footage previously appeared in 1996’s Freebird…The Movie. The Blu-ray portion includes the 2018 documentary If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Live at Knebworth ’76 is available for preorder here. See the track list below:

1. “Workin’ for MCA
2. “I Ain’t the One”
3. “Saturday Night Special”
4. “Searching”
5. “Whiskey Rock-A-Roller”
6. “Travelin’ Man”
7. “Gimme Three Steps”
8. “Cell Me the Breeze”
9. “T for Texas”
10. “Sweet Home Alabama”
11. “Free Bird”

