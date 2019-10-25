 Lynyrd Skynyrd Preview New Live Album With ‘What’s Your Name’ – Rolling Stone
Lynyrd Skynyrd Preview New Live Album With ‘What’s Your Name’

‘Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Lyve’ will be released November 1st

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Lynyrd Skynyrd will release a new concert album that documents the venerable Southern rock groups’ farewell tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Lyve was recorded at the band’s hometown performance in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 2nd, 2018.

Ahead of the 17-track album’s release on November 1st, the group previews the set with a video of “What’s Your Name” filmed onstage at TIAA Bank Field.

Opening with the famous riff from guitarists Gary Rossington and Rickey Medlocke, the performance finds singer Johnny Van Zant (who took over lead vocal duties after his brother Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members died in a 1977 plane crash) mugging for the cameras and acknowledging his audience with finger points and cheers. But Skynyrd will always be a guitar-focused band, and the interplay between Rossington, who underwent heart surgery in August necessitating the postponement of two shows on the tour, and Medlocke is particularly electrifying in front of a home audience.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will screen their Jacksonville 2018 concert in theater across the U.S. on November 7th. Presented by Fathom Events, the film will begin at 7 p.m. local time.

Here’s the track list for Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Lyve:

1. “Workin’ for MCA”
2. “Skynyrd Nation”
3. “What’s Your Name”
4. “That Smell”
5. “Travelin’ Man”
6. “I Know a Little”
7. “The Needle and the Spoon”
8. “Saturday Night Special”
9. “Red White and Blue”
10. “The Ballad of Curtis Loew”
11. “Tuesday’s Gone”
12. “Don’t Ask Me No Questions”
13. “Simple Man”
14. “Gimme Three Steps”
15. “Call Me the Breeze”
16. “Sweet Home Alabama”
17. “Freebird”

