Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Micky Dolenz Breaks Down the Monkees' New Christmas Album Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Court Rules That ‘Plane Crash’ Film Can Be Released

Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan overturned previous injunction against ‘Street Survivors’

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 01: Photo of Artimus PYLE and LYNYRD SKYNYRD and Allen COLLINS and Ronnie VAN ZANT; Allen Collins, Artimus Pyle, Ronnie Van Zant performing live onstage (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Lynyrd Skynyrd's surviving members cannot prevent the release of the plane crash film 'Street Survivors,' a federal appeals court ruled.

Richard E. Aaron/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s surviving members cannot prevent the release of the film Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, New York overturned a permanent injunction that previously halted the movie, which depicts the 1977 plane crash that killed the Southern rock act’s then-frontman, Ronnie Van Zant.

Street Survivors, named after the group’s 1977 LP of the same name, is partially based on the recollections of former drummer Artimus Pyle, who played in the band from 1975 to 1991. The musician was one of 20 survivors of the tragic crash in Mississippi, which killed five other passengers on the band’s touring plane, including guitarist Steve Gaines.

Heirs of Van Zant and Gaines, along with founding guitarist Gary Rossington, sued Pyle and Cleopatra Records over the biopic in June 2017. A lower court judge ruled two months later that the project violated a 1988 “blood oath” consent order in which the band members agreed not to exploit the Lynyrd Skynyrd name after the crash. U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet declared that the film would bring “irreparable harm” to the band name and the late members’ estates.

As part of the agreement, Pyle was permitted to tell his own life story but not allowed to use the band’s name or the rights of those killed in the crash. But after the Court of Appeals’ 3-0 ruling, Cleopatra Records Inc. is now free to distribute the film, which reportedly cost $1.2 million to create.

The court said the decree’s phrasing blocked Pyle from making a film about Lynyrd Skynyd’s history – but not one focused on his own experiences within the group, the crash included.

“That crash is part of the history’ of the band, but it is also an ‘experience’ of Pyle with the band, likely his most important experience,” the ruling reads in part. “Provisions of a consent decree that both prohibit a movie about such a history and also permit a movie about such an experience are sufficiently inconsistent, or at least insufficiently specific, to support an injunction.”

Evan Mandel, a lawyer for Cleopatra, described the ruling as “a victory for filmmakers, artists, journalists, readers, viewers and the marketplace of ideas.”

In This Article: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad