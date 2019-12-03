Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot 2020 Leg of Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd have added another North American leg to their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

The run kicks off March 7th, 2020, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and wraps May 8th at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky. The band also has a previously announced one-off in Forest City, Iowa, June 13th, as well as a newly scheduled gig, July 31st, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lynyrd Skynyrd will receive support from Travis Tritt and the Eli Young Band on select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets for most shows will go on sale December 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Live Nation (the Fresno, Bossier City and Knoxville gigs go on sale December 13th).

News of the 2020 leg comes not long after Lynyrd Skynyrd announced their Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds Simple Man Jam: A Family Reunion festival, which will take place August 20th through 24th at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. The event will feature two Lynyrd Skynyrd sets, a live Q&A with the band, and performances from additional artists. A full line-up has yet to be announced.

Lynyrd Skynyrd launched their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell tour in 2018. Last month, they released a new concert album, Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Lyve!, which chronicled their hometown performance in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 2nd, 2018.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2020 Tour Dates

March 7 – Savannah, GA @ Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

March 8 – Plant City, FL @ Strawberry Festival (with Eli Young Band)

March 13 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center (with Travis Tritt)

March 14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center (with Travis Tritt)

March 20 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena (with Travis Tritt)

March 21 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center (with Travis Tritt)

April 17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center (with Travis Tritt)

April 18 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center (with Travis Tritt)

April 24 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center (with Travis Tritt)

April 25 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (with Travis Tritt)

May 1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 2 – Charlotte, NC @ EPICENTER Festival 2020

May 8 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena (with Travis Tritt)

June 13 – Forest City, IA @ Country Thunder Iowa (with Travis Tritt)

July 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 20-24 – Orlando, FL @ Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds Simple Man Jam at Shingle Creek Resort