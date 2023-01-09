Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies

Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died. Her death was confirmed on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page on Monday night.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Hardaway. The post also linked to to a Christian crowdfunding site where contributions will be received by Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, who is also known as “Silk.”

The cause of Hardaway death is not currently known; reports cite that her age was 51.

Former president Donald Trump posted the news on his Truth Social site on Monday, writing that Hardaway had passed. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,” he wrote. “Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina.” He added, “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

Former Democrats Diamond and Silk were among Trump’s biggest supporters and gained notoriety for their political comments on YouTube and features on Fox News’ Fox Nation and Newsmax TV, which aired their show “Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear” on Saturday nights.