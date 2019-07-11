Lykke Li Enlists Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign for Brooding ‘Two Nights’ Remix

Lykke Li has tapped Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign to remix her ode to late-night longing, “Two Nights,” which will appear on her forthcoming EP, Still Sad Still Sexy, out July 26th via RCA Records.

The original “Two Nights” — which featured Portland rapper Aminé and appeared on Lykke Li’s 2018 album So Sad So Sexy — was a sparse electro brooder that made ample use of negative space. The new remix finds Skrillex putting his signature spin on the track, beefing up the percussion and filling in that space with synths that add plenty of texture without tampering its lonely aura. Ty Dolla $ign slides easily over this beat, crooning, “I left all the lights on/I been out here sleeping with no clothes on/Every bit of me is stuck on you/And when it’s you and me, we split in two.”

The “Two Nights” remix follows the previously-released remix of “Sex Money Feelings Die,” featuring Lil Baby and Snowsa. Along with those two tracks, Still Sad Still Sexy will feature alternate versions of original album tracks “So Sad So Sexy” and “Deep End,” as well as new songs “Neon” and “Baby Doves.”

Along with prepping Still Sad Still Sexy, Lykke Li recently contributed to Mark Ronson’s latest album, Late Night Feelings, appearing on the title-track and “2 AM.” On August 18th, Lykke Li will also host and headline her first Yola Día festival in Los Angeles, which will feature an all-female lineup that also includes Cat Power, Sophie, Courtney Love and the Chateau Band, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Lu, Empress Of and CupcakKe.