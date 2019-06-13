Lykke Li Taps Lil Baby, Snowsa for Racy ‘Sex Money Feelings Die’ Remix

Lykke Li added a hip-hop edge to her tranquil single “Sex Money Feelings Die,” recruiting Lil Baby and Snowsa for a new remix of the 2018 track. The reimagined cut will appear on the singer’s forthcoming EP Still Sad Still Sexy, out later this summer, featuring new music and other remixes from her fourth LP, So Sad So Sexy.

The song opens with a breathy, auto-crooned R&B croon before Lil Baby’s brief, racy guest verse. “When I get down, have it nice and wet/Can’t stay long, got a flight to catch,” he rap-sings over pillowy electronics. “My tongue go from your ear to neck/If I don’t call, don’t get upset.”

Li recently joined Mark Ronson for “Late Night Feelings,” a track from the songwriter-producer’s upcoming fifth LP of the same name. The duo, who performed the song on The Today Show and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, will release another collaboration from the album, “2AM,” on June 21st.

On August 18th, Li will host her inaugural Yola Día Festival in Los Angeles. The 2019 event features an all-female lineup, including Cat Power, SOPHIE, Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Lu, Empress Of, CupcakKe and Li herself.