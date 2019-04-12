Lykke Li Has ‘Late Night Feelings’ on Mark Ronson’s New Single

Mark Ronson has shared the title track of his upcoming solo album Late Night Feelings, a collection of songs he has referred to as “sad bangers.” The latest song, “Late Night Feelings,” features Lykke Li on vocals and has an airy disco vibe. In the beat-driven pop number, the singer takes on an urgent need for love, singing, “Make me psychotic/you pull away/you take the sane in me/and tear it like a page.”

The track follows “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” Ronson’s collaboration with Miley Cyrus, which was released last year. Late Night Feelings, which drops June 21, will also feature guest vocals by King Princess, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello and Yeeba. Ronson’s last album, Uptown Special, came out in 2015. Li released her own album’s worth of so-called sad bangers last year with So Sad So Sexy.

Ronson performed on Saturday Night Live in December alongside Cyrus. The pair offered a live version of “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” as well as a cover of John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Sean Ono Lennon. The producer won an Oscar earlier this year for his work on “Shallow,” Lady Gaga’s song from A Star Is Born.