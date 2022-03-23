 Lykke Li Returns With First Song in Two Years, 'No Hotel' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sum 41 to Return to Their Pop-Punk Roots on Upcoming Double Album 'Heaven and Hell'
Home Music Music News

Lykke Li Returns After Two Years With Haunting New Track ‘No Hotel’

Song marks the Swedish artist’s first since her 2020 offering “Bron”

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lykke Li wants to rewind to when things were going well. On Wednesday, the Swedish pop star surprise-dropped her eerie ballad “No Hotel,” in which she  reminisces about a past love — and longing for their return.

The melancholic track opens with the sound of a squeaky door hinge before Li sings in the opening verse: “There’s no hotel. No cigarettes. And you’re still in love with someone else.” She goes on to sing to a former flame, “take me back,” before later admitting, “With every step, I’m not over you.” The blue song wraps with the soft chirp of crickets.

Though Li released a 10th-anniversary edition of her album Wounded Rhymes last year, “No Hotel” is the singer’s first new release since dropping her first Swedish-language track “Bron” and a haunting cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” in 2020. Li’s most recent album, So Sad So Sexy — which featured tracks such as “Sex Money Feelings Die” and “Hard Rain” — arrived in 2018.

Back in 2019, Li collaborated with her friend Yola Jimenez to launch the mezcal brand, Yola, along with an accompanying festival.“ I definitely want to emphasize that this is a festival where we highlight women, but it’s not a festival for only women,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “I think so much in the world now is about technology and disconnection, so [this is] just a place to be present.”

In This Article: Lykke Li, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.