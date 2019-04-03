Lykke Li Taps Courtney Love, Charli XCX for Inaugural Yola Fest

Lykke Li has launched a new day-long festival dubbed Yola Fest, featuring an all-female lineup that includes Courtney Love, Charli XCX, Cat Power and more. The inaugural event will take place June 8th at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Lykke Li will headline the event, while Love and her Chateau Band will perform a special acoustic set. Other performers include CupcakKe, Megan Thee Stallion and Ambar Lucid. Additional artists will be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale Friday April 5th at 10 a.m. PT via the Yola Fest website, though only people 21 or older will be able to buy tickets. Yola Fest is also partnering with Plus1 to donate a portion of ticket sales to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

Yola Fest gets its name from its primary sponsor, Yola Mezcal, a female-run mezcal company based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Lykke Li helped co-found the brand with Yola Jimenez and Gina Correll Aglietti, and the company uses a recipe passed down from Jimenez’s grandfather.

Lykke Li released her most recent album, So Sad So Sexy, in 2018. She’s reportedly working on a follow-up EP that will boast new music and remixes, and is titled Still Sad Still Sexy. The project is expected to arrive this spring.