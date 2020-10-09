Lykke Li Releases First Swedish-Language Song ‘Bron’

Lykke Li teams with Oscar-winning producer Ludwig Göransson for the new song “Bron,” her first-ever single in her native Swedish and her first new music in over a year.
Translated as “The Bridge” in English, the song sees Lykke Li contemplating a recent heartbreak and convincing herself that she must move on. “I’m crushed/But I won’t cry more tears/Because I cannot forgive,” she sings in Swedish. “You go after me/But I won’t stay/Let me go.” Göransson, the producer/composer behind Black Panther and The Mandalorian as well as Childish Gambino’s “This Is America, both co-wrote and produced “Bron.”
Last year, Lykke Li released Still Sad Still Sexy, a remix EP with songs taken from her 2018 album So Sad So Sexy. Tracks included a “Two Nights” remix with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign, a “Sex Money Feelings Die” remix with Lil Baby and Snowsa, alternate versions of “So Sad So Sexy” and “Deep End,” and two new songs, “Neon” and “Baby Doves.”
Along with Still Sad Still Sexy, Lykke Li contributed to Mark Ronson’s latest album, Late Night Feelings, appearing on the title track and “2 AM.” Last summer, she hosted and headlined her first Yola Día festival in Los Angeles, which featured an all-female lineup that included Charli XCX, Cat Power, Sophie, Courtney Love and the Chateau Band, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Lu, Empress Of and CupcakKe.