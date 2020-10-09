Lykke Li Releases First Swedish-Language Song ‘Bron’

Lykke Li teams with Oscar-winning producer Ludwig Göransson for the new song “Bron,” her first-ever single in her native Swedish and her first new music in over a year.

Translated as “The Bridge” in English, the song sees Lykke Li contemplating a recent heartbreak and convincing herself that she must move on. “I’m crushed/But I won’t cry more tears/Because I cannot forgive,” she sings in Swedish. “You go after me/But I won’t stay/Let me go.” Göransson, the producer/composer behind Black Panther and The Mandalorian as well as Childish Gambino’s “This Is America, both co-wrote and produced “Bron.”

Last year, Lykke Li released Still Sad Still Sexy, a remix EP with songs taken from her 2018 album So Sad So Sexy. Tracks included a “Two Nights” remix with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign, a “Sex Money Feelings Die” remix with Lil Baby and Snowsa, alternate versions of “So Sad So Sexy” and “Deep End,” and two new songs, “Neon” and “Baby Doves.”