Hear New Song By a Toddler With Sounds Recorded in the Womb

Luca Yupanqui’s Sounds of the Unborn LP was made with “Biosonic MIDI technology”

Sacred Bones has announced the release of a novel debut album from toddler Luca Yupanqui and dropped a video for her new song “V4.3 pt. 2,” as Pitchfork reports. Aptly titled Sounds of the Unborn, the LP was recorded while Luca was in utero. The album arrives on April 2nd.

The meditative song’s music video includes Super 8 footage shot during the recording sessions, which artist Victoria Keddie later processed with analog gear.

Sounds of the Unborn was made using “biosonic MIDI technology” to translate Luca’s movements into music notes that were sent to synthesizers. According to the video description, the toddler’s parents, Psychic Ills bassist Elizabeth Hart and Iván Diaz Mathé who has collaborated with Lee “Scratch” Perry, hooked up the tech to Hart, “transcribing its vibrations into Iván’s synthesizers.”

They recorded five hour-long sessions and the pair “edited and mixed the results of the sessions, respecting the sounds as they were produced, trying to intervene as little as possible, allowing Luca’s message to exist in its raw form.”

