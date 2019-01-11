Lunachicks Guitarist Rails Against Justice Kavanaugh in New Metal-Pop Song

Gina Volpe, guitarist and co-founder of New York City punk band Lunachicks, channels modern angst via detuned metal guitars and rattling 808 beats on her new solo single, “Time to Come.”

“Old man, move aside/Your day has come, number’s up; the tide is high,” she snarls on the track, written in response to the Supreme Court hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “I’m pissed, and I’m not alone,” Volpe said in a statement. “So here is my contribution to the soundtrack of the resistance.”

“Time to Come,” which follows her debut solo EP, 2017’s Different Animal, is the first installment of a five-part monthly song series titled “Winter to Spring.”

Volpe recorded five studio albums with Lunachicks throughout the Nineties before the band’s 2000 hiatus. In the interim, she issued two LPs with the power trio Bantham and composed scores for a handful of independent movies; around 2004, she began work on a solo project with Blondie/Franz Ferdinand producer Barb Morrison – and those sessions ultimately led to her proper debut over a decade later.

“When Bantam stopped playing in 2006, I decided to take a break from music,” she told She Shreds in 2017. “I had been touring and recording and rehearsing – music had been my life since I was in high school. I thought, ‘I’ll just stop for a while, maybe a year or two, and then I’ll make a solo record.’ All of a sudden 10 years had passed and I realized I’d never finished that solo record. I had this epiphany around last September, and without thinking any more about it, I picked up the phone and called Barb. I hadn’t talked to her in years and I just said, ‘It’s time for me to pick it up where I left off.'”