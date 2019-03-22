×
Rolling Stone
Hear Lunachicks’ Gina Volpe Honor a Very Good Boy on New Song ‘Hope You Had Fun’

Tribute track to musician’s late pitbull Stanley marks third offering in ongoing “Winter to Spring” song series

Gina Volpe

Gina Volpe, guitarist and co-founder of the New York punk outfit Lunachicks, unveiled a stirring, psychedelic ode to her late pitbull, Stanley, “Hope You Had Fun.”

The track finds Volpe crafting a mesmerizing mix of synths that drone, wine and twist over a heavy drum beat. There’s an eerie edge to the melodies on “Hope You Had Fun,” but Volpe’s lyrics are filled with a poignant mix of affection and loss as she sings, “The road forks, the journey ends/And we were the best of friends/And I hope you had fun, I hope you had fun.”

“I loved him infinitely,” Volpe said of Stanley in a statement. “I never had a dog before so I never truly appreciated until now how deeply that loss could be felt; it’s bottomless. So here’s to you my man. We had some fun together, didn’t we.”

“Hope You Had Fun” marks the third installment of Volpe’s five-part monthly song series, “Winter to Spring.” Previous releases include February’s “Make It Good” and January’s “Time to Come.” Volpe released her debut solo EP, Different Animal, in 2017.

