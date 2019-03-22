Hear Lunachicks’ Gina Volpe Honor a Very Good Boy on New Song ‘Hope You Had Fun’

Gina Volpe, guitarist and co-founder of the New York punk outfit Lunachicks, unveiled a stirring, psychedelic ode to her late pitbull, Stanley, “Hope You Had Fun.”

The track finds Volpe crafting a mesmerizing mix of synths that drone, wine and twist over a heavy drum beat. There’s an eerie edge to the melodies on “Hope You Had Fun,” but Volpe’s lyrics are filled with a poignant mix of affection and loss as she sings, “The road forks, the journey ends/And we were the best of friends/And I hope you had fun, I hope you had fun.”

“I loved him infinitely,” Volpe said of Stanley in a statement. “I never had a dog before so I never truly appreciated until now how deeply that loss could be felt; it’s bottomless. So here’s to you my man. We had some fun together, didn’t we.”

“Hope You Had Fun” marks the third installment of Volpe’s five-part monthly song series, “Winter to Spring.” Previous releases include February’s “Make It Good” and January’s “Time to Come.” Volpe released her debut solo EP, Different Animal, in 2017.