Lumineers Cover Christmas Classic ‘Silent Night’ to Benefit Struggling Venues

The Lumineers have released a cover of the Christmas classic, “Silent Night,” with the aim of raising money for the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund.

The sweet and simple cover arrives with a poignant music video that details how independent venues have struggled throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and how many still need federal aid to keep from closing for good. The clip opens with photos of empty venues around the U.S., but closes with far more euphoric and hopeful footage of the Lumineers playing to packed crowds.

“Venues have gone silent all across the country and world because of the pandemic,” the Lumineers said in a statement. “Hope is on the horizon, and we believe we’ll be playing again in 2021. But independent venues need our help to survive that long. Don’t let the venues remain silent forever — save our stages!”

All streaming proceeds from the Lumineers’ cover of “Silent Night” will go to NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund, which is raising money for grants to help struggling venues stay afloat until federal aid arrives. The Covid-19 relief package Congress is currently negotiating is expected to include provisions from the Save Our Stages Act that would help venues.