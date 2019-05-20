The Lumineers Explore Horrors of Alcoholism in Unsettling ‘Gloria’ Video

The Lumineers depict the struggles of an alcoholic mother in their unsettling “Gloria” video.

The clip follows protagonist Gloria Sparks (Anna Cordell) as her home life gradually unravels — from playing with her young child to drinking heavily in secret, being rushed to the emergency room and fighting violently with her husband (Josh Close). The visual ends on a cliffhanger, with the injured Gloria fleeing from a car crash that leaves her husband in critical condition.

“Gloria” is the first single from the Lumineers’ upcoming third studio album, III, out September 13th. The LP consists of three chapters, each its own separate EP and revolving around a separate character across different generations in the fictional Sparks family.

The recently issued, three-song Chapter I EP focuses on Gloria; Chapter II will follow her grandson Junior; and Chapter III will revolve around her son Jimmy Sparks. The music video for “Gloria” is the third and final part of the Chapter I saga, with the videos for “Donna” and “Life in the City” (parts one and two respectively) due to arrive Tuesday, May 21st and Wednesday, May 22nd.

The folk-rock band will also release videos for every song on Chapter II and Chapter III, completing a full visual album for the III record.