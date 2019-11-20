RS Charts: Luke Combs Debuts at Number One on Top 200 Albums Chart

Country star Luke Combs’ new album, What You See Is What You Get, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart for the week of November 8th through November 14th.

The LP moved 162,600 album-equivalent units its first week, and much of that owes to an impressive 96,300 album sales. Still, Combs also proved his power as a streaming artist, with What You See Is What You Get garnering 72.1 million song streams in its first week. Individual album tracks faired well, with early singles “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” climbing to Numbers 15 and 31 on the RS 100, and album cut “Better Together” debuted at Number 32.

The success of What You See Is What You Get also led to bumps for the deluxe edition of Combs’ 2016 debut, This One’s For You Too, which hit Number 16 with 21,800 album units, and recent EP, The Prequel, which reached Number 12 with 23,700 album units.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

With Combs’ big debut, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding fell to Number Two even as it continued to prove its streaming dominance, garnering 81.1 million song streams to help it move 74,000 album-equivalent units. Taylor Swift’s Lover, meanwhile, rose to Number Three with 63,600 after the release of the vinyl version of Lover, which sold 12,448 copies

The rest of the Top 10 featured recent regulars like Youngboy Never Broke Again’s AI YoungBoy 2 (56,200 album units), Summer Walker’s Over It (49,300) Kanye West’s Jesus Is King (39,600), DaBaby’s Kirk (34,900), Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Young Thug’s So Much Fun (31,300). Clocking in at Number 10, however, was Rod Wave’s new LP, Ghetto Gospel, which debuted last week at Number 16 with 21,000 album units, but moved 31,200 units this week on the strength of 37.1 million song streams.

Outside the Top 10, rapper’s Dave East and Lil Mosey both notched notable debuts, with the former’s Survival hitting Number 13 with 22,800 album units, and the latter’s Certified Hitmaker reaching 14 with 22,500 album units.