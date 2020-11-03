RS Charts: Luke Combs Becomes First Country Star to Top Artists 500 Chart

Luke Combs has climbed to Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of October 23rd through 29th, making him the first country musician to achieve this feat.
Combs is somewhat of a rarity in the country world — a bona fide streaming star, who typically hovers just outside the Top 10 of the Artists 500 and typically cracks it when he releases a new song or album. New releases are exactly what bumped him all the way to the top this week, as he picked up 111.9 million song streams, which was more than enough to surpass the artists that typically dominate the upper echelons of the chart: Drake (103.2 million), Pop Smoke (94.7 million), Juice WRLD (91.4 million) and Youngboy Never Broke Again (91.1 million).
Combs’ strong showing comes on the heels of a deluxe reissue of Combs’ breakout 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get, which is projected to take Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart.
Top Artists
Luke Combs
Drake
Pop Smoke
Juice Wrld
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.
Elsewhere on the Artists chart, Grande got a boost from “Positions,” jumping up to Number Seven. Expect her to climb even further next week — if not top the chart — once the first week numbers for her new album, also titled Positions, come in. Ty Dolla $ign also rose, hitting Number 10 with 51.6 million streams, following the release of his new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.