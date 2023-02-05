Luke Combs Delivers a Sturdy ‘Going, Going, Gone’ at 2023 Grammy Awards

Luke Combs, a three-time nominee at this year’s Grammy Awards, performed “Going, Going, Gone” during the TV broadcast. A track off his latest LP Growin’ Up, nominated for Best Country Album, the song uses a string of similes to describe a woman who just can’t be tied down — no matter how much the narrator tries to love her.

Written by Combs with frequent collaborators Ray Fulcher and James McNair, “Going, Going Gone” compares her wandering spirit to a “runaway southbound train,” “an Arizona desert rain,” and “fireworks in July.”

"Like a left field homerun ball/like a whiskey shot at last call," Combs sang in the chorus, before teeing up the payoff line: "It's like she was made for moving on/That girl is going, going gone."

Combs, making his Grammy performance debut, played the song backed by a string section, as well as the same band that will join him on the road this spring and summer, when he headlines stadiums in Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, and elsewhere. The tour kicks off March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The North Carolina native came into the 2023 Grammys up for three trophies: Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” a collab with Miranda Lambert, and Best Country Song, for his ode to the musician’s life, “Doin’ This.” Combs will release the new album Gettin’ Old on March 24.