Luke Bryan Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Country singer is releasing a deluxe version of ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ in April.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - AUG 24: Luke Bryan performs during the Sunset Repeat Tour at the Shoreline Amphitheater on August 24, 2019 in Mountain View, California. Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Luke Bryan performs during the Sunset Repeat Tour at the Shoreline Amphitheater on August 24, 2019 in Mountain View, California.

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

Born Here Live Here Die Here is shaping up to get a big second life on the charts. Luke Bryan takes Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of February 5th through February 11th with a deluxe reissue of his album Born Here Live Here Die Here, which was originally released in August of last year.

Nashville has  recently started to embrace deluxe albums, and it seems to be working: When Luke Combs released a deluxe reissue of What You See Is What You Get, it helped him become the first country act to sweep all three flagship Rolling Stone Charts. It seems Luke Bryan is hoping to recreate that success: Like What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the deluxe version of Born Here Live Here Die Here also comes with six new tracks. The original version of the album debuted at Number Five on the RS 200.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Morgan Wallen have also led.

Other notable entries on the weekly Pre-Add Chat include Unfuckwitable, the latest EP from Babyface Ray, Carly Pearce’s upcoming EP 29 and Greta Van Fleet’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate

APPLE MUSIC PRE-ADDS, FEBRUARY 5TH THROUGH FEBRUARY 11TH

  1. Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe) (4/9/21)  NEW
  2. millennium parade, THE MILLENNIUM PARADE (2/10/21)  +21
  3. ZUTOMAYO, Gusare (2/10/21) +2
  4. Eric Church, Soul (4/23/21) -2
  5. Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club (3/19/21) +4
  6. Slowthai, TYRON (2/12/21) NEW
  7. Babyface Ray, Unfuckwitable (2/12/21) NEW
  8. Eric Church, Heart (4/16/21) -5
  9. HIRAIDAI, Life Goes On (2/10/21) -1
  10. Selena Gomez, Revelación – EP (3/12/21) -6
  11. Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself (3/5/21) +4
  12. Sia, Music – Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture (2/12/21) +13
  13. Carly Pearce, 29 (2/19/21) NEW
  14. Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On (2/12/21) +5
  15. KANDYTOWN LOCAL, SERVICE 2 – EP (2/14/21) NEW
  16. MAN WITH A MISSION, ONE WISH e.p.(2/10/21) NEW
  17. Lil Zay Osama, Trench Baby (2/19/21) NEW
  18. Rag’n’Bone Man, Life By Misadventure (4/23/21) -8
  19. Aimer, Walpurgis (4/14/21) NEW
  20. CeCe Winans, Believe For It (3/12/21) NEW
  21. THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, REBOOT (2/24/21) -10
  22. Royal Blood, Typhoons (4/30/21) -8
  23. Madison Beer, Life Support (2/26/21) NEW
  24. Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate (4/16/21) NEW
  25. Haftbefehl, Das schwarze Album (4/16/21) NEW

