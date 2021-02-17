Luke Bryan Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Born Here Live Here Die Here is shaping up to get a big second life on the charts. Luke Bryan takes Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of February 5th through February 11th with a deluxe reissue of his album Born Here Live Here Die Here, which was originally released in August of last year.

Nashville has recently started to embrace deluxe albums, and it seems to be working: When Luke Combs released a deluxe reissue of What You See Is What You Get, it helped him become the first country act to sweep all three flagship Rolling Stone Charts. It seems Luke Bryan is hoping to recreate that success: Like What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the deluxe version of Born Here Live Here Die Here also comes with six new tracks. The original version of the album debuted at Number Five on the RS 200.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Morgan Wallen have also led.

Other notable entries on the weekly Pre-Add Chat include Unfuckwitable, the latest EP from Babyface Ray, Carly Pearce’s upcoming EP 29 and Greta Van Fleet’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate

