‘In My Room’ With Lukas Nelson

Country singer-guitarist aces a three-song set

Rolling Stone and Gibson have teamed up to offer a special weeklong series of music performances and the first-ever chance for music fans to make a charitable donation to support musicians and walk away with a signature guitar.

Rolling Stone‘s In My Room, presented by Gibson, will feature performances from iconic Gibson artists Joan Jett, James Bay, and Lukas Nelson. In My Room airs intimate concerts every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. ET on our Instagram.

Today’s installment spotlights the singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson, who fronts the band the Promise of the Real and is, of course, the son of Willie Nelson. Lukas performs three songs, kicking off with “Just Outside of Austin” off 2010’s Promise of the Real. “A little bit of weed and I’m OK,” he sings (earlier this week he joined his dad for the “Come and Toke It” 420 livestream).

Nelson also performs “Movie in My Mind,” off the stripped-down new album Naked Garden, and the song “Conversations.”

Catch Joan Jett in Friday’s episode of In My Room, presented by Gibson. Here’s more information on the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

