Watch Lukas Graham Swoon Through ‘Love Someone’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Track appears on Danish soul-pop outfit’s latest LP, ‘3’

Danish outfit Lukas Graham delivered a tender rendition of their single “Love Someone” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Frontman Lukas Forchhammer helmed the performance with an impressive vocal display. His voice flew over the tune’s simmering soul-pop groove, guiding the track to a rousing final flourish as he belted, “If you love someone/ And you’re not afraid to lose them/ You’ll probably never love someone like I do.”

“Love Someone” appears on Lukas Graham’s latest album, 3 (The Purple Album), which arrived in October. 3 follows the band’s two self-titled LPs, their 2012 debut and their 2015 release, better known as “Blue Album.” The latter record featured the band’s breakout single, “7 Years.”

Lukas Graham will embark on a North American tour in support of next year. The trek kicks off February 22nd in Portland, Oregon.

