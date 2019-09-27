Watch Lukas Graham Narrate Tumultuous Teenage Love Affair for ‘Lie’ Video

On Lukas Graham’s new track, “Lie,” lead singer Lukas Forchhammer dissects his relationship with his fiancée. This is the Danish group’s first new single since releasing third album 3 (The Purple Album) last year.

The autobiographical song has Forchhammer recalling the more chaotic, teenage days of his relationship with the woman he will marry. In the music video, two actors portray a young, on-and-off-again couple. The boy watches as his ex-girlfriend moves on with a different guy, pining for the days when they were happy. Memories of fights and makeouts pepper the clip in between scenes of their current reality. By the end, they are back together. “How dare you/Lie to my face,” he sings. “You can’t say/You’re fine now.”

Lukas Graham will embark on a tour this October and November, with the U.S. dates beginning in Seattle on October 22nd. The group has yet to reveal if “Lie” will serve as the lead single for a fourth album, which would follow last year’s 3.