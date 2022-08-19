Lukas Graham and Khalid Miss a Bestie on ‘Wish You Were Here’

Lukas Graham is thinking about those long-lost friends who you wish could reconnect with. On Thursday, the Danish vocalist enlisted Khalid for a track embodying those feelings of longing titled “Wish You Were Here,” written alongside noted pop hitmaker, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.

“‘Wish You Were Here’ is an anthem to the best friends,” says Graham in a statement. “We all know the feeling of standing on the edge or the top of the world and missing someone special.”

He adds, “It’s always at big events and special occasions that I miss those unique people in my life that made me who I am today.”

The song features Khalid’s low, vibey vocals over a slow percussion, before Graham belts in the chorus, “I wish you were here/Yeah I wish you were here/After all this time and all these years/Oh I, wish you were here.”

The song with Khalid is Graham’s second release this year, following the release of “All Of It All” in February. He also joined Pink Cafe on their groove-laden single “Higher.” As for Khalid, he lent his vocals to Marshmello’s “Numb” and released solo singles “Skyline” and “Last Call” earlier this year.

“There are so many inspirations for the songs on this upcoming album,” Khalid told Rolling Stone of his upcoming record. “Originally, I started working on this project during the pandemic, so there are some songs that speak to how I was feeling during that time.”

He added, “As of late, [my producer] Chrome Sparks and I have been crafting a cool sound that’s helped me to push myself creatively and have fun in the process.”