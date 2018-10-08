Lukas Graham Plot 2019 U.S. Tour

Danish soul-pop band Lukas Graham announced a headlining U.S. tour for early 2019. The 12-date trek launches February 22nd in Portland, Oregon and concludes March 15th in New York, New York.

The jaunt will promote the trio’s upcoming third LP, 3, out October 26th. Fans who pre-order the album on the band’s website can access a pre-sale starting October 11th; a general ticket sale begins Friday, October 12th.

The trio will perform the record’s lead single, “Love Someone,” on the Monday, October 8th episode of Dancing With the Stars, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In early September, the group released the song’s music video; they’ll issue a follow-up track, “Not a Damn Thing Changed,” on Friday, October 12th.

3 follows the band’s two self-titled LPs, their 2012 debut and the 2015 release better known as “Blue Album.” The latter record boasted their breakout single “7 Years,” which rose to Number Three on the Billboard 200 and earned three Grammy nominations (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance).

Frontman Lukas Forchhammer spoke to Rolling Stone in 2016 about channeling angst and mourning into celebratory songwriting.

“My family is Irish Catholic,” he said. “When somebody dies, Irish Catholics have what’s called a wake, and that’s because you party so hard you hope to wake the dead. Everyone brings food and drink. You’ve got music and instruments, and you talk about the good things that the person did for you. That’s also why in “7 Years,” I sing, “remember life and then your life becomes a better one.” I do cry over my dead father – of course I do. I cry over my dead friends, too, but not at the funeral. At the funeral you stand strong. You celebrate the life. You give death hell.”

Lukas Graham Tour Dates

February 22th – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

February 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

February 26 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

February 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March 2 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

March 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

March 6 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

March 7 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 8 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

March 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

March 13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues|

March 15 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom