Watch Luis Fonsi Hilariously Rewrite ‘Despacito’ Lyrics on ‘Fallon’

Puerto Rican singer appears in support of new album ‘Vida’

Luis Fonsi is apparently open to new versions of his 2017 hit single “Despacito.” The Puerto Rican singer appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss his hometown and his new album Vida, and took the opportunity to hilariously rewrite the song’s lyrics alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

After noting that “Despacito” has six billion views on YouTube, Fallon said, “That’s unbelievable.” “I know,” Fonsi replied. “That’s like my whole family watching over and over and over.” Fallon then invited Fonsi to “see how the song would sound with totally different lyrics, random ones that we made up, just to see if it still sounds cool.”

Accompanied by the Roots, Fonsi and Fallon experimented with potential alternative versions of the song, which included an ode to a “Flaming Hot Cheeto” and a rendition about Jared Leto in a white tuxedo. The finale version, sung as a duet, was the best one: “Tiny Speedo/Old man tanning in a tiny Speedo/I think he needs to be way more discrete-o/This whole beach can see his little pepito/Tiny Speedo.”

During his interview, Fonsi spoke to Fallon about Puerto Rico, as well as his former doo-wop a cappella group, which also featured Joey Fatone pre-*NSYNC. “It was called – wait for it – The Big Guys,” Fonsi confirmed. “I know. I cannot make this up. But our teacher just named us The Big Guys so we couldn’t really change it.”

Fonsi, who also performed his single “Impossible” on Fallon, will release Vida on February 1st. The album includes two versions of “Despacito!” as well as “Échame la Culpa” and “Calypso.”

