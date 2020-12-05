So, How Was Your 2020, Luis Fonsi?

So, How Was Your 2020 is a series in which innovative musicians answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Luis Fonsi has managed to stayed productive during 2020, releasing collaborations with the Dominican rapper El Alfa and the English dance producer Paul Oakenfold as well as unveiling a new rendition of the holiday classic “Let It Snow” on Thanksgiving. But the Puerto Rican star, whose 2019 album Vida has earned more than a million album-equivalent units, may be more excited about his work out of the spotlight: He got his daughter to record her first-ever song this year.

Like so many listeners, Fonsi also killed time in quarantine looping Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and binging the Netflix heist hit Casa De Papel. “2021 can’t come soon enough,” he says, but he’s not excited about “having to wear pants and shoes for interviews” again. Fonsi tells Rolling Stone about the milestones of his year.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:

Alone, Ozark, Casa De Pape

The song that will define “2020” for me is:

“Tusa,” Karol G

I’d define my current state of mind as:

Grateful

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:

Those funny dancing pallbearers videos (coffin dance)

The old-favorite album I returned to for comfort this year was:

John Mayer, Continuum

The old-favorite movie I returned to for comfort this year was:

Coming to America

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:

Sim driving/racing

The celebrity I’d most want to quarantine with is:

Alessandra Ambrosio

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:

Everything BBQ

The best book I read in quarantine was:

I get sleepy when I read.

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:

I potty-trained my son 😂 and also got my daughter in the studio and recorded her first song.

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:

More than a mistake, this year was a reminder of what and who is really important in life.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:

Zoom and Amazon

A word or phrase I never want to hear again is:

Anything that has to do with Politics.

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021 is:

Tough question cause 2021 can’t come soon enough. I guess having to wear pants and shoes for interviews.

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over is:

Hugging people. Even strangers… Oh, and TOURING!!!

My biggest hope for 2021 is:

That we learn from 2020. That we love and respect each other a little more and realize what’s truly important in life. On a selfish note, that my new album does well.