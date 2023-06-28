Luh Tyler Has a Flow That Is Wise Beyond His Years

Luh Tyler, at the ripe age of 17, has already had some of rap’s biggest names, and his personal idols, slide into his DMs. “When Drake followed me… I didn’t even know he followed me,” says the precocious young rapper, who approaches the notion of a global superstar following him with the cavalier confidence of a seasoned industry veteran.

Rap icons aside, The Tallahassee native is most flattered by the praise he’s gotten from people in his hometown. Since his hit “Law & Order” went viral on TikTok in 2022, Tyler has avoided the all-too-familiar fate of the viral-phenomenon-turned- one-hit-wonder by leaning into his distinct flow and signature raspy voice on his debut mixtape, My Vision, which has gone on to garner the teen even more adoring fans.

Describing his flow as “smooth and groovy,” Luh Tyler’s bars oscillate between humorous wordplay and pure lyrical and musical dexterity, bouncing between buoyant beats with his whisper-like vocals. For someone with less than two decades of life under his belt, he has an understanding of his musical identity that many of his more senior contemporaries are still itching to grasp.



Watch the full interview above.

