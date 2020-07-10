 Watch Ludwig Göransson Space Out in New Video for 'Mandalorian' Theme - Rolling Stone
Watch Ludwig Göransson Space Out in New Video for ‘Mandalorian’ Theme

Oscar-winning composer stars in visual for Star Wars spinoff score

Ludwig Göransson blasts off into the Star Wars universe in order to create the theme for The Mandalorian in a new music video showcasing the composer’s work on the Disney+ spinoff.

In the Isaac Ravishankara-directed visual, the Oscar-winning composer/Childish Gambino producer constructs his Spaghetti Western-inspired theme instrument-by-instrument, from the drums and guitar to synths and bass recorder. Each segment of the theme also finds Göransson performing in a different Mandalorian set.

Göransson — who won the Academy Award for Best Score in 2019 for Black Panther — recorded roughly four hours of new music for The Mandalorian, with a separate soundtrack digitally released for each of Season 1’s eight episodes. Göransson will also serve as the composer on The Mandalorian’s second season, arriving on Disney+ this fall.

As a producer, Göransson took home Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2019 for his work on Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

