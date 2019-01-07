Ludacris, Young Thug to Perform at Rolling Stone’s Big Game Bash

When the biggest sporting event in the United States touches down in Atlanta this February, Rolling Stone will host one of the most highly anticipated and entertaining parties of the year, presented by Mercedes-Benz. LDV Hospitality is an official partner of the event.

On Saturday, February 2nd, Rolling Stone will take over the Goat Farm Art Center by Skylight — a performance venue nestled among the ruins of an old cotton gin factory — for Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta, featuring special performances from Ludacris and Young Thug, as well as performances by Gunna and Lil Keed. The event will also showcase sets from world-renowned DJ Questlove and promises to draw some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment on the eve of the Big Game.

“We are thrilled to be back for our eighth year running on the Super Bowl entertainment scene,” says Gus Wenner, President and COO, Rolling Stone. “We’re celebrating Atlanta’s rich music culture with an outstanding artist lineup in the city over the weekend — from performances by some of the hottest names in hip-hop today — Georgia natives Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Keed of YSL Records — to a set from Atlanta rap legend Ludacris.”

LDV Hospitality will curate an elevated culinary experience for guests at this star-studded event. Their signature cocktail bar and live music venue in NYC, The Seville, will takeover the VIP area – offering eclectic cocktails, and exceptional and unique tableside service.

For ticket inquires and VIP hospitality packages, contact rollingstonesuperbowlparty@entertainmentbenefits.com.