Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu ‘Stable’ After Being Shot in Atlanta

The music industry vet was one of three people shot Sunday night after an argument broke out behind a shopping center

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

chaka zulu ludacris manager shot atlantachaka zulu ludacris manager shot atlanta

Ludacris and Chaka Zulu in 2017.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu was shot Sunday night, June 26, in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, local news station 11 Alive reports.

Zulu, a music industry veteran, was one of three people shot around 11:35 p.m. last night. All three were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Zulu is reportedly in stable condition according to a reporter for another local news outlet, WSBTV, who received a text from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed: “We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time,” the text read.

Per the Atlanta Police, the shooting reportedly occurred after an argument broke out in the parking lot behind a shopping center. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody and their investigation into the shooting “remains active and ongoing at this time.”

Along with managing Ludacris, Zulu helped the rapper launch his own label, Disturbing tha Peace, which is an imprint of Def Jam. In 2019, Zulu joined Spotify as the Head of Artist and Talent Relations. 

