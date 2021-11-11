Ludacris and Gunna Talk Atlanta Hip-Hop, Branching Out Into Movies, and 1993 Acuras in Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast

Ludacris and Gunna represent two different eras of hip-hop, with two different styles — there was even a recent peanut butter commercial that played on the difference between their flows. But there wasn’t much of a divide at all when they got together in West Midtown, Atlanta, late this summer for the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate.

For Ludacris, Gunna proves how important it is to listen to the younger generation; for Gunna, Ludacris represents a model for his career — a rapper who made it big, branched out into movies, and who gives back to his community. They had a lot to talk about, from loving their hometown to Luda’s favorite car. (It’s a 1993 Acura.) Listen here.

Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series brings together artists of all kinds — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs. Here, the artists ask the questions, forging connections live and in person. You can find 10 of these conversations in the November issue of Rolling Stone.