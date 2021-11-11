 Musicians on Musicians Podcast: Ludacris & Gunna - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jack White Announces Two 2022 LPs: 'Fear of the Dawn' and 'Entering Heaven Alive'
Home Music Music News

Ludacris and Gunna Talk Atlanta Hip-Hop, Branching Out Into Movies, and 1993 Acuras in Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast

Two ATL superstars go deep on their hometown and a whole lot more

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
gunna luda

Photograph by Christian Cody for Rolling Stone

Ludacris and Gunna represent two different eras of hip-hop, with two different styles — there was even a recent peanut butter commercial that played on the difference between their flows. But there wasn’t much of a divide at all when they got together in West Midtown, Atlanta, late this summer for the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate. 

For Ludacris, Gunna proves how important it is to listen to the younger generation; for Gunna, Ludacris represents a model for his career — a rapper who made it big, branched out into movies, and who gives back to his community. They had a lot to talk about, from loving their hometown to Luda’s favorite car. (It’s a 1993 Acura.) Listen here. 

Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series brings together artists of all kinds — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs. Here, the artists ask the questions, forging connections live and in person. You can find 10 of these conversations in the November issue of Rolling Stone.

In This Article: Atlanta, direct, Gunna, Ludacris, Musicians on Musicians, Musicians on Musicians podcast

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.