Lucy Dacus Takes Audience to Church With ‘VBS’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Lucy Dacus stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase her single “VBS.” Appearing with her band, Dacus performed the song, which is short for “Vacation Bible School,” in a church-like set, complete with stained glass windows and pews.

“VBS” comes off Dacus’ album Home Video, which arrived earlier this year. Home Video, Dacus’ third album, follows her 2018 album, Historian. In 2019, she released a holiday-themed EP that contained covers of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” and more.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Dacus spoke about her pledge to donate money from her Texas shows to the state’s grassroots abortion funds.

“I grew up in a really conservative area,” the musician explained. “A lot of people were pro-life. When I was a child, I understood things that way, because I was inheriting that view from the older people in my church. But as you get older and you meet people with many experiences, you realize the economic situation, and the mental and emotional strain of a pregnancy.”

She continued, “I’ve had some life-changing friendships with people who are involved in abortion rights and any-outcome pregnancy support. I was talking to my friend who had a kid recently, who was like, ‘It’s hard enough when you want to have a child.’ Being forced to carry a pregnancy to term is just evil.”