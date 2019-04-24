Hear Lucy Dacus’s New Song ‘My Mother & I’ in Honor of Mother’s Day

In honor of Mother’s Day, Lucy Dacus has released a new song “My Mother & I.” The serene, lullaby-like track is also, in Dacus’s words, an ode to the Taurus astrological season.

“Being adopted has encouraged me to consider what mothers pass on through blood and body, and what they impart in the way of socialization and context,” Dacus said of the track in a statement. “We – daughters, and all children – easily inherit the shame and fear of our mothers, but also the pride, self-assurance, and lessons of love. This song focuses on body image and the distinction between the body and the soul, which I can hardly claim to have clarity about to this day.”

Dacus adds, “I also reflect on traits my mother and I share as Taurean women – how we are steadfast but headstrong, empathetic but grounded, and dedicated to finding and giving reliable love and comfort.”