Hear Lucy Dacus’s New Song ‘My Mother & I’ in Honor of Mother’s Day

In honor of Mother’s Day, Lucy Dacus has released a new song “My Mother & I.” The serene, lullaby-like track is also, in Dacus’s words, an ode to the Taurus astrological season.
“Being adopted has encouraged me to consider what mothers pass on through blood and body, and what they impart in the way of socialization and context,” Dacus said of the track in a statement. “We – daughters, and all children – easily inherit the shame and fear of our mothers, but also the pride, self-assurance, and lessons of love. This song focuses on body image and the distinction between the body and the soul, which I can hardly claim to have clarity about to this day.”
Dacus adds, “I also reflect on traits my mother and I share as Taurean women – how we are steadfast but headstrong, empathetic but grounded, and dedicated to finding and giving reliable love and comfort.”
“My Mother & I” is the second song in Dacus’s 2019 series of holiday songs, following her Valentine’s Day cover of “La Vie En Rose.” The series will also include songs tied to Independence Day, Halloween, Christmas, New Year’s, and Bruce Springsteen’s birthday.
Dacus is currently touring the U.S. and Europe through July, culminating in a taping at Austin City Limits on July 30th, where fellow Boygenius member Julien Baker will also perform.
Lucy Dacus North America Tour Dates
April 24 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront
May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
May 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
May 6 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
May 7 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
May 9 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
May 11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North
May 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
June 28 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers
July 27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Festival
July 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping (with Julien Baker)