‘In My Room’ With Lucy Dacus

Singer-songwriter performs tracks off her excellent album Historian

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Lucy Dacus performed intimate, stunning renditions of songs from 2018’s Historian in the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s “In My Room” series.

Dacus kicked off with “The Shell,” strumming her electric guitar in front of a bookcase. “If the body and the life were two things that we could divide/I’d deliver up my shell to be filled with somebody else,” she sang.

“Oh shoot, I was gonna put up a sign saying to donate to the BTFA Collective,” she told the camera. “They’re distributing funds to trans protestors and just trans people in general. They have grants for creatives. Just check them out.”

After performing “Addictions,” Dacus closed with “Historians,” the final track on the album. “Was I most complete at the beginning or the bow?” she sang. “If past you were to meet future me/Would you be holding me here and now?”

“I hope everyone’s doing well,” Dacus said. “And if you’re not doing well, I hope that you think you will soon. And I hope that you do be well soon, not just think it. Be it.” She laughed: “Clearly I haven’t been talking that much in quarantine. [I’m] out of practice.”

Dacus’ In My Room segment follows performances by Ellie Goulding, Boy George, Trixie MattelRufus WainwrightStingJoan JettLucinda WilliamsWaxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

