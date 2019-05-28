Lucy Dacus Announces Massive North American Tour

Lucy Dacus is hitting the road this fall, kicking off a new headlining tour in Lancaster, PA, on September 10th. Dacus will then make nearly 30 stops around the U.S. before wrapping up on November 6th in Grand Rapids, MI. The tour will follow several summer festival stops in North America, including at Hopscotch and the Newport Folk Festival, as well as a July TV taping at Austin City Limits with Julien Baker.
Dacus released her acclaimed sophomore album, Historian, last year. She’s spending this year on a project titled 2019, featuring original songs and covers inspired by different holidays, which she’ll roll out at corresponding dates throughout the year. Dacus has so far released a cover of “La Vie en Rose” for Valentine’s Day and an original song, “My Mother & I,” for Mother’s Day. She plans on releasing other songs tied to Independence Day, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday, Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s. The songs will be released in a physical EP later this year.
Lucy Dacus Tour Dates
July 27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Festival
July 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping (with Julien Baker)
July 31 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater (with Julien Baker)
September 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
September 10 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
September 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
September 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
September 14 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North Festival
September 15 – Ottawa, ONT @ Ottawa Cityfolk Festival
September 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
September 17 – Toronto, ONT @ Lee’s Palace
September 19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
September 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s
September 21 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots
October 9 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s
October 10 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
October 11 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
October 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
October 14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
October 16 Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
October 17 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
October 18 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
October 19 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
October 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
October 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
October 23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
October 25 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
October 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Theater
October 28 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
October 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
November 1 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
November 4 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
November 5 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre
November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center