Lucy Dacus Announces Massive North American Tour

Lucy Dacus is hitting the road this fall, kicking off a new headlining tour in Lancaster, PA, on September 10th. Dacus will then make nearly 30 stops around the U.S. before wrapping up on November 6th in Grand Rapids, MI. The tour will follow several summer festival stops in North America, including at Hopscotch and the Newport Folk Festival, as well as a July TV taping at Austin City Limits with Julien Baker.

Dacus released her acclaimed sophomore album, Historian, last year. She’s spending this year on a project titled 2019, featuring original songs and covers inspired by different holidays, which she’ll roll out at corresponding dates throughout the year. Dacus has so far released a cover of “La Vie en Rose” for Valentine’s Day and an original song, “My Mother & I,” for Mother’s Day. She plans on releasing other songs tied to Independence Day, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday, Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s. The songs will be released in a physical EP later this year.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

July 27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Festival

July 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping (with Julien Baker)

July 31 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater (with Julien Baker)

September 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

September 10 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

September 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

September 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

September 14 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North Festival

September 15 – Ottawa, ONT @ Ottawa Cityfolk Festival

September 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

September 17 – Toronto, ONT @ Lee’s Palace

September 19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

September 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s

September 21 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots

October 9 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

October 10 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

October 11 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

October 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

October 14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

October 16 Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

October 17 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

October 18 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

October 19 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

October 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

October 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

October 23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

October 25 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Theater

October 28 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

October 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

November 1 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

November 4 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

November 5 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre

November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center