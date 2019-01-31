Lucy Dacus Covers ‘La Vie En Rose’ Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Lucy Dacus offered an early Valentine’s Day gift, putting a striking spin on Edith Piaf’s signature song, “La Vie En Rose.” The track marks the first installment of a new holiday-themed cover series that Dacus will continue throughout the year.

For her rendition of “La Vie En Rose,” Dacus turned the swooning classic into a rumbling rock cut. Singing in both French and English, Dacus’ vocals guide the song as a deft arrangement of pulsing drums and guitars ebbs and flows beneath her.

“From the first time I heard it, I thought ‘La Vie En Rose’ was a perfect song,” Dacus said. “Hearing it, I knew that, one day, I would fall in love. I want someone to listen to this while running at top speed to the doorstep of the person they adore, ready to profess their deep, undying love. (P.S., there’s a longer story about singing this song as a duet with my middle school janitor, but it is not concise.)”

Dacus’ next holiday cover will arrive in May for Mother’s Day. She also plans to release songs to mark Independence Day, Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s, as well as a special track around September 23rd to celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s birthday. All of Dacus’ holiday cover songs will appear on an EP titled 2019, which will also contain a few original tracks. The EP is expected to drop later this year, though an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Dacus’ holiday series and 2019 EP will follow her 2018 album, Historian. Last year, she also partnered with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker to form the group Boygenius, which released its self-titled debut EP in October.

Dacus will to embark on a North American tour February 1st in Durham, North Carolina.