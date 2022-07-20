Lucy Dacus Honors ‘Low Voiced Pop Legend’ Cher With Dreamy Cover of ‘Believe’

Lucy Dacus has offered up a cover of Cher’s Nineties club classic, “Believe,” as well as a new version of her own Home Video track, “Partner in Crime,” for the Spotify Singles series.

As Dacus noted in a statement, “Partner in Crime,” with its heavily auto-tuned vocals, was partly inspired by “Believe” and Cher’s pioneering use of the effect. “I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets,” Dacus said. “The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the autotune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else.”

But for both her cover and the new version of “Partner in Crime,” Dacus decided to do away with the auto-tune. She stripped back the latter to a barebones guitar-and-vocals arrangement, while her cover of “Believe” transforms the dancefloor staple into a delightful bit of dream pop.

“I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner in Crime,’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit,” Dacus said. “So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves.”

She added of taking away the auto-tune on “Believe,” “I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low voiced pop legend.”

Along with dropping the two new tracks, Dacus also announced another North American leg of her tour in support of Home Video, which arrived last year. The new dates start Sept. 30 in New Haven, Connecticut, and wrap on Nov. 19 in San Diego, California. Ticket information is available on Dacus’ website.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

September 30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

October 1 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

October 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

October 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

October 6 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

October 8 – Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell

October 10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

October 12 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

October 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

October 14 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

November 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

November 5 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

November 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 12 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

November 13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

November 15 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

November 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park