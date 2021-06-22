Lucy Dacus Channels Old Hollywood for ‘Brando’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

Lucy Dacus delivered an inventive performance of “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, June 21st.

Filmed at the Virginia Repertory Theatre in Richmond, Virginia, the shot goes from gauzy black and white as Dacus and her band kick off the show to vivid color as a couple appear on stage and dance to the rest of the song.

“Brando” will appear on Dacus’ upcoming third album, Home Video, which will arrive June 25th via Matador. Other previously released singles include “VBS,” “Hot and Heavy,” and “Thumbs. Home Video follows Dacus’ 2018 album, Historian, although in 2019 she released a holiday-themed EP that contained covers of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” and more.

Dacus will open a handful of dates for Bright Eyes in July, and she’ll also play two shows with her Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker in early September. Dacus will officially kick off her headlining tour on September 13th in North Carolina, and the run will wrap on October 25th in Brooklyn.