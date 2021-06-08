Lucy Dacus Releases Latest ‘Home Video’ Single ‘Brando’

Lucy Dacus has released “Brando,” the latest single from her upcoming third album Home Video.

The mellow but melodic track sees Dacus weaving together old Hollywood references to paint a picture of a relationship in crisis: “I’m in a second-story window/and you’re yelling at me ‘Stella!’/and I’m laughing cause you think you’re Brando but you’ll never come close.”

“‘Brando’ refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed,” Dacus says. “He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Dacus also unveiled a “Brando” video contest, asking fans to submit clips of themselves “dancing (or skateboarding, ice skating, roller blading, etc.),” for a chance to appear in the song’s official music video.

“Brando” follows previous Home Video singles “VBS,” “Hot & Heavy,” and “Thumbs.” The album will be released on June 25th via Matador. Following several dates supporting Bright Eyes in July, Dacus will headline a North American tour in support of Home Video, running through October.