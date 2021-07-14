 Lucy Dacus on Making 'Home Video,' Boygenius' Future and More - Rolling Stone
Hear Lucy Dacus on Her Instant-Classic New Album, Boygenius’ Future, and Loving Bruce Springsteen

Dacus talks about making her new album ‘Home Video’ and much more on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

Brian Hiatt

Ebru Yildiz*

Singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus digs deep into the stories behind the writing and recording of her fantastic, autobiographical new album, Home Video, in an extensive interview on the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

She also discusses the possibility of more music from Boygenius (her indie super-group with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers) her unique approach to songwriting, her thoughts on the latest “Cat Person” discourse, what she learned through her cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight,” her favorite Bruce Springsteen songs, why she left her Virginia hometown, and much more.

