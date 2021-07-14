Hear Lucy Dacus on Her Instant-Classic New Album, Boygenius’ Future, and Loving Bruce Springsteen

Singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus digs deep into the stories behind the writing and recording of her fantastic, autobiographical new album, Home Video, in an extensive interview on the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

She also discusses the possibility of more music from Boygenius (her indie super-group with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers) her unique approach to songwriting, her thoughts on the latest “Cat Person” discourse, what she learned through her cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight,” her favorite Bruce Springsteen songs, why she left her Virginia hometown, and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

